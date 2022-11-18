Julia Fox wants to explore her 'gay bone' and try dating women

Julia Fox wants to date women and explore her "gay bone". The 'Uncut Gems' actress - who had a whirlwind romance with rapper Kanye West earlier this year - has revealed she isn't dating anyone at the moment, and she's thinking about trying some same-sex romances.

Story continues below Advertisement

Asked about dating, she told Ziwe: "Why would I wanna waste my time?” On the subject of dating women, she added: “I, like, have been thinking about it a lot recently. “Because I do think I have, you know, a gay bone, and I need to explore that a little bit more.

“Like maybe my ex-boyfriends weren't wrong when they were calling me a lesbian and complaining that I never wanted to have sex with them." The 32-year-old star explained she is open to “all races" when it comes to a potential partner, but she insisted all men are “equally horrible". She said: “I can find love in all places and all races!

Story continues below Advertisement

“Not white, first of all. I don't know, honestly. They all, like, are equally horrible, to be honest - all men. I can't. It's just a man thing."

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, Fox - who didn't name any former flames in the preview for the new interview - recently admitted her relationship with Kanye had a negative impact on her acting career. She noted being in the headlines as much as she was during her whirlwind romance with the 45-year-old rapper earlier this year resulted in a "shift" in the offers she's getting for roles. Speaking to Emily Ratajkowski on the 'High Low with EmRata' podcast, she said:“After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way.