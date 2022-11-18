Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, November 18, 2022

Julia Fox wants to explore her 'gay bone' and try dating women

Julia Fox and Kanye West. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Published 1h ago

Julia Fox wants to date women and explore her "gay bone".

The 'Uncut Gems' actress - who had a whirlwind romance with rapper Kanye West earlier this year - has revealed she isn't dating anyone at the moment, and she's thinking about trying some same-sex romances.

Asked about dating, she told Ziwe: "Why would I wanna waste my time?”

On the subject of dating women, she added: “I, like, have been thinking about it a lot recently.

“Because I do think I have, you know, a gay bone, and I need to explore that a little bit more.

“Like maybe my ex-boyfriends weren't wrong when they were calling me a lesbian and complaining that I never wanted to have sex with them."

The 32-year-old star explained she is open to “all races" when it comes to a potential partner, but she insisted all men are “equally horrible".

She said: “I can find love in all places and all races!

“Not white, first of all. I don't know, honestly. They all, like, are equally horrible, to be honest - all men. I can't. It's just a man thing."

Meanwhile, Fox - who didn't name any former flames in the preview for the new interview - recently admitted her relationship with Kanye had a negative impact on her acting career.

She noted being in the headlines as much as she was during her whirlwind romance with the 45-year-old rapper earlier this year resulted in a "shift" in the offers she's getting for roles.

Speaking to Emily Ratajkowski on the 'High Low with EmRata' podcast, she said:“After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way.

“I'm not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. There's been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety."

