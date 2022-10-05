Kagiso Modupe reveals how his private parts made him a millionaire

Actor and film producer Kagiso Modupe has opened up about making his first million during his interview on the King David podcast. During the in-depth interview Modupe spoke on falling on tough times after his time on e.tv soapie Scandal! came to an end.

The actor shared a story about how he hustled his way into becoming a millionaire using his private parts, and no, not through OnlyFans. Modupe admitted that while it may sound weird, he really did earn his first million, all because of his penis. "I'm married, you know hey, I think at that time I was married for what, it was 12 years, yeah I've been married for 12 years, and I'm like, okay I am not circumcised, okay but what are the benefits of circumcision?

“Oh, preventing cervical cancer and all of that, yes oh okay so this is an opportunity for me to go and teach. I approached Brothers For Life. I approached right2k and I said let me do it publicly. But I'm gonna go and encourage men to come and do it with me on the same day. “Guess what happened? Right, I put it out there on social media, but I said I need one Rand from every circumcision that I make, and across the country I got one million men who wanted to circumcise, they did and that's how I became a millionaire,” he said. The actor shared that he learnt from the experience to hustle from his flaws, as he shared about his entrepreneurship and life lessons.