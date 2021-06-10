Kate Hudson says sex helps her stay in shape

According to Kate Hudson, her sex life helps her to maintain her enviable figure. The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to mark National Sex Day and Kate revealed she was planning to maintain her enviable figure by having sex with her partner Danny Fujikawa, which she equated to six "FitPoints" on her Weight Watchers diet.

Kate - who is a Weight Watchers brand ambassador - told her followers: "Got some really interesting news that I'm very excited about right now. "If anybody needs me, I'm going to be in bedroom for a good, I'm gonna say hour 20, if he can handle it." Kate subsequently explained the value of having a healthy sex life.

She said: "Me having sex for an hour 20 will equal - s***, I'm terrible at math - six FitPoints." The blonde beauty - who has been with Danny since 2017 - captioned the video: "Yep, I said sex. Thanks @ww for always making sure we’re getting all the fit points we can [dancing emoji] #nationalsexday #wwambassador (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) Meanwhile, Kate recently claimed that fellow Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey has a "real chance" of becoming Governor of Texas.

The award-winning actor has been tipped for the political position and has suggested he'd be interested in the role one day, and his former co-star thinks he'd do a great job. She recently explained: "He's a really interesting guy. I, honestly, if he does want to get into politics, I believe that Matthew, you probably wouldn't get a politician who would care as much as he does, you know? "I think he's very authentic in how much heart, um, but the governor of Texas is a big job. I mean, is that what we're talking about? The governor of Texas?