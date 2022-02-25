Katie Price's OnlyFans subscribers vow to quit over lack of racy content

Katie Price's fans have vowed to quit her OnlyFans page after being left unimpressed by the content. The 43-year-old former glamour model announced last month she was launching her own page on the subscription website but some supporters have criticised the images and videos featured on her account.

Writing under one of the pictures on her page, a fan said: "Won’t be resubscribing, see more on google or newspapers!!! Very disappointing and let down.” Another wrote: "As everyone else have said, I won’t be subscribing again Good luck.” Meanwhile, other fans suggested Katie wasn't sharing enough nude content on the site, which is popular with sex workers and allows X-rated content.

Over the weekend, Katie noted that her subscriptions are currently half price, going from £11 to £5.50.

Katie recently admitted one of the main reasons for launching her OnlyFans page is because she wants to "dictate" how she shows her body. Speaking at a press conference, she said: "So the reason I’ve come in a nun outfit is because I am pure and I am actually innocent. New year, new start. "Doing my OnlyFans channel is something that I am born to do. It’s something I’m born to do. I’ve done glamour for years. I’m so excited I’ve got no one in my way.

"There are no lads mags anymore, I’m not doing it for nothing. I’ve always been paid to do what I do. Why would you just want to give that away? I think my body is valuable, it’s my rules. I want to dictate how I show my body. "I’m embracing myself - I’m a feminist. I’m looking forward to all the good things, I’ve got my babies to look forward to. This platform, it’s not just pictures, I’m just so excited." Katie insisted she wants to "empower women" through her work on the platform.