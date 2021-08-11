Keith Urban is supportive of Nicole Kidman's sex scenes.

The 54-year-old actress recently filmed racy scenes with Hugh Grant in 'The Undoing' and Alexander Skarsgard in 'Big Little Lies', but she says her husband never gets jealous as he understands the artistic process.

She told E! News' Daily Pop: "My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it. He also doesn't get involved.

"He sees the show at the very end when it's a show, all edited together, and he's fresh eyes.

He doesn't read any script, he really doesn't know what's going on on the set, he's got his own career that he's completely absorbed in. He doesn't know much about what I'm really doing."