Khloe Kardashian: ’My mom made me afraid of sex’

Khloe Kardashian says her mother, Kris Jenner, made her “afraid” of having sex, because she used to show her graphic images of sexually transmitted infections to educate her on the risks of unprotected sex. The 36-year-old reality star is the youngest of the Kardashian sisters which made it “easier” for her parents to talk to her about sex because they’d already “heard it all” from Khloe’s older sisters, Kim and Kourtney. However, that didn’t stop Kris Jenner and Khloe’s father – the late Robert Kardashian – from “scaring the s***” out of their daughter, as the beauty revealed they would show her graphic images of sexually transmitted infections so that she knew the risks of unprotected sex. She said: "I think I had it easier because of Kourtney and Kim. When you're the third child, they've already heard it all and I think the shock of their daughters having sex before marriage has already gone out the window. "I was so afraid of getting pregnant. My parents scared the s*** out of me and would show me like, 'This is herpes.' And would show me photos. [I thought] ‘If I had sex, this is what was gonna happen to me.’ And so, I was so afraid."

And the scare tactics worked, because the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star – who has two younger half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as a younger brother, Rob Kardashian – knew she didn’t want to become a mother until she was old enough to “understand the responsibilities” that came with the role.

Khloe – who welcomed daughter True almost three years ago – added: "I didn't want to be a teen mom. I didn't want to get pregnant before I was ready to really get pregnant and understand those responsibilities fully."

The Good American founder was also able to learn about sex from her older sisters, and confessed to “spying on them” when they were “having girl talk” about their experiences with boys.

Speaking during an appearance on ‘Lady Parts with Sarah Hyland’, she said: “I was able to either hear their stories while they were having girl talk while I'm like spying on them. But I don't think it was really about pleasure. I just think it was something that it's just a natural progression that you do in life."