Kourtney Kardashian shares autosexuality article on Poosh website

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Kourtney Kardashian has been discussing autosexuality on her website Poosh and she invited Casey Tanner, a therapist, writer, and founder of QueerSexTherapy to explain the term to her readers. The 41-year-old reality TV star invited Casey Tanner, a therapist, writer, and founder of QueerSexTherapy, to speak to her lifestyle site Poosh about autosexuality, which is described as "a trait wherein one is turned on by engaging in their own eroticism". Tanner explained: "Like most human characteristics, autosexuality is a spectrum - and the majority of us are on it! Some may identify as exclusively autosexual, in which case they might consider autosexuality their sexual orientation. “Most people, however, incorporate autosexuality into a larger sexual repertoire that also includes being turned on by partnered sex." Poosh added, "This might mean wearing sexy lingerie, even if your partner hardly gives it a second glance.

“It could mean doing your hair and makeup so that you feel good and turned on, even when you've been in a long-term monogamous relationship and the other party hardly notices.

"We are sensual beings, so depending on our own sensuality instead of relying solely on others to turn us on has profound power.

"It takes the pressure off of partnered sex, and it brings so much pleasure to our time, ehem, alone. Wherever you land on the spectrum of autosexuality, none of it is wrong. Enjoy yourself, literally."

Poosh is a multimedia lifestyle platform, which Kourtney launched in April 2019.

Its mission is to "educate, motivate, create, and curate a modern lifestyle, achievable by all," and it was named after Kourtney's daughter Penelope, whose nickname is Poosh.