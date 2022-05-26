Kourtney Kardashian told to drink Travis Barker’s semen ‘4 times a week’ to help with fertility

Kourtney Kardashian was told to drink Travis Barker's semen “four times a week” to help with fertility. The 43-year-old reality star – who officially tied the knot with the Blink-182 drummer earlier this month – opened up about her thyroid levels and revealed she was struggling with pain in her shoulder.

Recalling the doctor's appointment on an episode of “The Kardashians”, she told ayurvedic expert Martha Soffer: “I can't remember what he said, if (my thyroid) was low or high. “But he told us, well, he told me, that the thing that would help it was drinking (Barker’s) come, like, four times a week.” Soffer laughed at the surprising suggestion, while Barker quipped: “I love this doctor.”

However, it seems like the loved-up couple instead went with Soffer’s cleansing treatment, which meant they had to abstain from caffeine, exercise and sex.

Speaking to the camera, Kourtney added: “Our last egg retrieval was not successful. “So, our new thing that we're going to be trying is a panchakarma cleanse, which is ayurvedic. It's like 3 000 years old.” She explained that the idea behind the treatment is to “get all of the toxins that are deep within our tissue out of our bodies (to have) better-quality eggs”.

Meanwhile, the couple visited Soffer’s spa for a week of care, including oil treatments, steams and massages. Kourtney said: “I'm super grateful that Travis is doing this with me. “I don't think I could do it on my own. I just feel like it's something we have to do together. We're making a baby together, we have to be on the same page.”

