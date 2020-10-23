Lily Allen admits to having ’sexual awakening’ in her late 20s
Lily Allen had a "sexual awakening" in her late 20s.
The 'Smile' hitmaker - who recently married 'Stranger Things' star David Harbour - insists she is "very much in love and happy" with her husband and feels so much "empowered" now when it comes to "communicating" her wants and needs in the bedroom.
She said: "A lot of this journey was not unrelated to the deterioration of my last marriage. I definitely had a sort of sexual awakening in my late 20s. And I'm not blaming this on my ex-husband; it absolutely wasn't his fault. It was my fault because I wasn't feeling empowered and I wasn't able at that point to communicate my wants and needs and so things broke down. I definitely don't want that to happen again. I'm very much in love and happy in this relationship and communication in all areas is important."
And the 35-year-old singer likes to spice up things in the bedroom.
Speaking to Miquita Oliver to mark the launch of her partnership with Womanizer sex toys, she added: "It's not something that we're necessarily used to and, you know, men might feel emasculated or something if you pull out a sex toy. I think that's the empowerment thing and I think if you're able to talk about it in a way that's not like, 'This is a replacement for you and what you're not able to do,' as more like, 'Let's have as much fun as possible.'"
View this post on Instagram
I'm really excited to reveal something I've been working on with one of my favourite brands @womanizerglobal... My very own sex toy! The Liberty is available everywhere now. Womanizer changed my life, and I wanted to share my experience. Women shouldn't be ashamed of their sexuality, and we all deserve to own our pleasure. Hopefully this little toy will help you do that! #IMasturbate #LilyAllenxWomanizer. Get yours now via the link in my bio
Back in September, Lily married David in a ceremony conducted by an Elvis Presley impersonator in Las Vegas. The British singer tied the knot with the 45-year-old actor at the Graceland Wedding Chapel on Monday September 9 and the nuptials were officiated by Brendan Paul, who is the owner of the chapel and one of the best Elvis look-alikes in the city.
Lily and David - who have been dating since August 2019 - obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas earlier that week, with the 'Smile' hitmaker using her married Lily Cooper, which she took after getting wed to first husband Sam Cooper. The wedding came just days after Lily was spotted wearing a diamond engagement ring as she walked through New York with her two daughters, Ethel, eight, and Marnie, seven, and David.