Lily Allen admits to having ’sexual awakening’ in her late 20s

Lily Allen had a "sexual awakening" in her late 20s.

The 'Smile' hitmaker - who recently married 'Stranger Things' star David Harbour - insists she is "very much in love and happy" with her husband and feels so much "empowered" now when it comes to "communicating" her wants and needs in the bedroom.

She said: "A lot of this journey was not unrelated to the deterioration of my last marriage. I definitely had a sort of sexual awakening in my late 20s. And I'm not blaming this on my ex-husband; it absolutely wasn't his fault. It was my fault because I wasn't feeling empowered and I wasn't able at that point to communicate my wants and needs and so things broke down. I definitely don't want that to happen again. I'm very much in love and happy in this relationship and communication in all areas is important."

And the 35-year-old singer likes to spice up things in the bedroom.

Speaking to Miquita Oliver to mark the launch of her partnership with Womanizer sex toys, she added: "It's not something that we're necessarily used to and, you know, men might feel emasculated or something if you pull out a sex toy. I think that's the empowerment thing and I think if you're able to talk about it in a way that's not like, 'This is a replacement for you and what you're not able to do,' as more like, 'Let's have as much fun as possible.'"