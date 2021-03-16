LISTEN: Former sex worker with two vaginas reveals what it feels like living with rare condition

Evelyn Miller, from Australia’s Gold Coast, discovered she had uterus didelphys when she was just 20. According to Mayo Clinic, a double uterus is a rare congenital abnormality, sometimes resulting in one opening (cervix) into one vagina, or each uterine cavity may have a cervix. In many cases, a thin wall of tissue runs down the length of the vagina, dividing it into two separate openings. For Miller, her condition led her to having two vaginas, cervixes and uteruses. The former escort claims having two reproductive sets was “handy”, for endurance and for enabling a separation between her work and private relationships, 7news.com.au reported.

During her eight years as a sex worker, Miller said clients had been left “mind blown” – one was a gynaecologist who turned their session into a medical exam while another questioned if she’d had a “sex change gone wrong”.

And despite being told that she’d never conceive, she is six months pregnant.

Now, in a bid to raise awareness about her condition, Miller has gone public with her story.

It’s also increased her OnlyFans subscriber base with 1 700 more followers.

“To me, it’s my normal and I never really thought it was that intriguing, but apparently it’s very intriguing,” she told Aussie radio personalities Kyle and Jackie O.

”I guess not many people can say they use one vagina for work and one for personal life. It was helpful with work to be able to have a whole other vagina.

“It was handy for endurance – if I had a lot of bookings and I was getting uncomfortable in one, I could just use the other one.”

Although she hasn’t been experiencing any pregnancy complications, Miller has been told that she would need to deliver her baby boy via a Caesarean because there's a wall in between her “left” and “right” vaginas.