Lockdown love: Not tonight honey, I'd rather read a saucy novel

In the age of social distancing, passionate flings may have become a thing of the past.

But those craving a lockdown love affair have shifted their attention from the corporeal to the cerebral – as romantic novels have surged in popularity.

Online searches for love stories have risen up to 154 percent in parts of Britain, with those in Norfolk and the East topping the table.

Yorkshire and Humber were not far behind, with searches for Jilly Cooper novels and books such as "Fifty Shades of Grey" rising by 133 percent.

