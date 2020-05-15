Lockdown love: Not tonight honey, I'd rather read a saucy novel
In the age of social distancing, passionate flings may have become a thing of the past.
But those craving a lockdown love affair have shifted their attention from the corporeal to the cerebral – as romantic novels have surged in popularity.
Online searches for love stories have risen up to 154 percent in parts of Britain, with those in Norfolk and the East topping the table.
Yorkshire and Humber were not far behind, with searches for Jilly Cooper novels and books such as "Fifty Shades of Grey" rising by 133 percent.
Across the UK, searches for sensual novels soared by 82 percent. The research, by Reboot Online, found Londoners were the least interested – with a rise of just 24 percent.
The biggest decreases in searches were for cinema times, restaurants and flights – all of which have seen three-fold falls.
If you've gotten past the "Fifty Shades" phase, here's a list of erotic novels to tuck into, according to Red Book.
- 'INSIDE MADELEINE' BY PAULA BOMER
- THE 'COCKTAIL' SERIES BY ALICE CLAYTON
- THE 'THOUGHTLESS' SERIES BY S.C. STEPHENS
- THE 'OFF-CAMPUS' SERIES BY ELLE KENNEDY
- 'THE BALLER: A DOWN AND DIRTY FOOTBALL NOVEL' BY VI KEELAND
- THE 'THOMPSON & SONS' SERIES BY VIVIAN AREND
- 'THÉRÈSE AND ISABELLE' BY VIOLETTE LEDUC
- 'AFTER HOURS' BY CARA MCKENNA
- THE 'CROSSFIRE' SERIES BY SYLVIA DAY
- THE 'INFIDELITY' SERIES BY ALEATHA ROMIG
- 'GABRIEL'S INFERNO' BY SYLVAIN REYNARD
- 'LITTLE CAT' BY TAMARA FAITH BERGER
- THE 'OUTLANDER' SERIES BY DIANA GABALDON
- 'DARK LOVER' BY J.R. WARD
- 'THE WEDDING DATE' BY JASMINE GUILLORY