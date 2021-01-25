Make your sex bucket list

By Lizzy Bliss If you have never heard the term "bucket list", it’s a list of things one would like to experience or achieve before you die (or kick the bucket in other words). About 90% of people will compile a bucket list at some point in their lives. This list may contain anything from getting a tattoo, seeing the Northern Lights, or skydiving, which is the most common among bucket list entries. A bucket list might seem a bit morbid to some, but the reality is that the whole point of creating such a list is to maximise every moment and to live life to the fullest, and we believe that having great sex plays a major role in living life to the fullest.

That’s why you also need a "sex bucket list".

It’s like a regular bucket list, just a lot more fun, and it allows you to think about your wants and needs sexually.

Most couples will eventually fall into sexual habits and patterns, which can get a bit boring after a while.

By compiling a sex bucket list, whether alone or with your partner, you’ll be reminded of all the diverse ways to spice up your sex life.

It’s guaranteed to make your sex life more exciting, and a great way to stop you from getting stuck in a sex rut.

Whether you’re vanilla, adventurous, or somewhere in between, here are a few ideas to get your sex bucket list started:

Have sex at the office

Most of us like to keep our work, and home lives separate, and while hooking up with a co-worker is almost guaranteed to end badly, there are few things as sexy as having a quicky on the desk of your boss or the boardroom table.

Just be sure to check for security cameras and whatever you do, stay away from the photocopy machine. Consider doing this after hours or not, up to you.

Have a threesome

Okay, so this might not be the best idea as far as social distancing goes, but if you’re keen on sharing the love, there are a few things to consider.

Whether you’re a couple looking for a third, you’re joining a couple, or you’re just a bunch of friends fooling around, it’s important not to overcomplicate it. Connecting sexually with more than one person at the same time can be tricky.

Get everyone comfortable, set clear ground rules, have enough condoms (you’ll need more than you think), and make sure your bed is big enough. Just relax and take it easy; chances are everybody will be a bit nervous.

Have sex in public

Firstly, don’t get caught, because you could get arrested. But what to do when it’s the fear of getting caught that turns you on?

The trick is not to take the "public" part too literally.

There are many ways to simulate the idea of having sex in public without actually doing anything illegal.

You could try having sex in your backyard, in a private pool, in a car, on a rooftop, or in an aeroplane bathroom.

There are endless options that will get you out of your comfort zone.

Try bondage

If the idea of tying up your lover, or being tied up yourself gets you excited, you’re not alone.

BDSM (bondage and discipline, dominance and submission, sadism and masochism) has grown massively in recent years thanks mostly to the “Fifty Shades of Grey“ series.

While you don’t necessarily need a ball gag or a pleasure room, you’ll be surprised how much excitement a simple pair of handcuffs and blindfold can add to your sex life.

Play with Adult Toys

Whoever said that diamonds are a girl’s best friend, never owned a vibrator. But vibrators aren’t just for women anymore.

Men’s and couple’s toys are the two fastest-growing sex toy categories worldwide at the moment.

Suppose you’ve never used a toy with a partner before. In that case, it might be better to start with something non-phallic-shaped like a wand massager (you can thank us later) or add some excitement to your dinner parties with remote control vibrating panties, which will put your partner in complete control with nobody at the table any the wiser.

Have Anal Sex

We know this might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but anal play doesn’t necessarily have to involve sticking stuff up your butt (although that’s definitely part of it).

If you’re new to the idea, you could start with rimming or a prostate massage, and if you’re comfortable with that you might work your way up to anal sex or even pegging for the more adventurous.

Just make sure you’re relaxed and always use plenty of lube.

These are just a few options for your sex bucket list, which can be as long or as short as you wish, and if you think making the list is fun, just wait until you start ticking them off.

