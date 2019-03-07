Seaboy admitted to having no sex drive before marrying James, and was blown away by the intimacy she shared with her new wife - despite not having genital corrective surgery. Picture: Supplied

189 orgasms in 90 minutes! That's how much the world's first legally-married transgender couple enjoy their explosive love life. And the crazy part is that they just have to think it. Ginny Seaboy, 58, and Julia James, 55, met on an online forum for trans women in 2009. They were married a year later.

James, originally from Nova Scotia, said she is able to achieve an orgasm just by thinking of it.

"I can orgasm standing up, not touching myself and even in seven seconds just by thinking about it," she told the Daily Mail.

"I orgasm like a female mostly now - which means I have rolling orgasms until I get tired, rather than constant ejaculation - and can do it up to 198 times in 90 minutes, although I am a non-op trans. Ginny is multi-orgasmic like me, and we have been very, very lucky sexually."

The couple are the world's first openly trans legally married couple after Canada became the first country outside Europe and the fourth country in the world to pass a law allowing same-sex marriage in 2005.