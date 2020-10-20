Matthew McConaughey makes startling admission about how his father died in new memoir

It’s not something to be repeated at a dinner party but US actor Matthew McConaughey went full disclosure with details on how his father died in his new memoir Greenlights.

As the cover of Star of People Magazine’s October issue, McConaughey released an exclusive excerpt of the book detailing how his father James Donald McConaughey died while having sex with his mother.

“I got a call from my mom. ‘Your dad died,’” McConaughey writes. “My knees buckled. I couldn’t believe it. He was my dad. Nobody or nothing could kill him. Except for mom. He’d always told me and my brothers, ‘Boys, when I go, I’m gonna be makin’ love to your mother.’ And that’s what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed.”

According to Vanity Fair, James and Kay McConaughey had a contentious on-again, off-again relationship, repeatedly divorcing and marrying each other over the years.

But the Dallas Buyers Club star wrote “those moments were so quickly superseded by the love and humanity.”