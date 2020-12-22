Merry sex-mas! Woman reveals she only has sex once a year with partner on Dec 25

Every year on December 25 Jen Stephens gives her fiancé Rob Walker a very special gift - one she hopes will keep him going for the next 12 months. The 23-year-old mom from Manchester has imposed a year-long sex ban on her man and she believes it makes him appreciate her even more for it. “I know it sounds crazy but this works for us,” she told British publication The Sun. "The fact we set aside Christmas for sex has actually made us stronger as a couple, we want each other even more now. "We're happy to just kiss and cuddle for the rest of the year,“ Stephens added.

The couple are parents to a three-month-old baby girl who was conceived on Christmas Day, 2019.

And while it appears Stephens’s way of doing things may seem weird to others, she doesn’t seem to mind. "Just because we're not bonkers for bonking doesn't make us crazy,“ she said.

“The sex itself makes the anticipation and build up worth it. It’s the best day of the year - why not make it even better?

“I don’t expect people to understand our rules. We’re doing things our way and don’t care what other people think.

"Our relationship is stronger for our once-a-year sex vow and we wouldn't have it any other way."

The concept of a sex ban isn’t that far-fetched.

Earlier this year, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government faced widespread mockery over coronavirus rules which were cast by some media as a "sex ban", though a junior minister said the regulations were aimed at keeping people safe.

Under amendments introduced to English rules, no person could participate in a gathering which takes place in a public or private place indoors and consists of two or more persons.

Britain's tabloid media cast it as a "bonking ban".