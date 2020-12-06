Miley Cyrus admits to having ’a lot of FaceTime sex’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Miley Cyrus has "a lot of FaceTime sex". The 28-year-old singer split from boyfriend Cody Simpson earlier this year and says she insists on virtual sex with her lovers right now as she doesn't want to risk getting Covid-19. Speaking on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show, she said: "I do a lot of FaceTime sex - it's the safest sex. I'm not getting Covid. "It's been a really interesting and challenging [time] for any sort of dating or meeting people. I am definitely not going to be doing anything that's irresponsible for myself or for other people … it's just ridiculous for anybody that won't take the right precautions to keep each other safe. It's f***** up." Miley - who dated Kaitlynn Carter after splitting from husband Liam Hemsworth - identifies as pansexual and said she is "down for whatever" when it comes to a new relationship.

She explained: " I love people, I love who I love, I've had relationships with all genders and I'm down. Right now I'm kind of in the mood for some D, but I'm down for whatever, honestly."

And speaking about her 'Plastic Hearts' collaborator Dua Lipa - who is currently dating Anwar Hadid - she gushed: "She's super f****** hot."

Meanwhile, Miley opened up about her marriage to and split from Hemsworth, who she dated off and on since she was 18 and admitted she didn't know if she and the 30-year-old actor would have gone through with tying the knot if it hadn't been for the devastation of her home in Malibu being destroyed in a fire in 2018.

She said: "Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged - I don't know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu - which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they're very different so that trauma really affected my voice.

"I had so much and it was all gone, every song I had ever written was in that house. Every photograph of me that my parents had given to me, all my scripts, I lost everything.

"And so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, 'Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn't do for myself; it forced me to let go,' I ran toward the fire. I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him. And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will."