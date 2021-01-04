Miley Cyrus decorates her home with sex toys: 'Sex and interior design go hand in hand'

Miley Cyrus has decorated her home with sex toys. The ‘Midnight Sky’ hitmaker is currently thought to be single after splitting from her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in 2019, and enjoying brief romances with Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson. And to keep herself entertained whilst she’s on her own, Miley confessed she has been buying so many sex toys that she ends up using them as interior design pieces, rather than for their intended purpose. She said: “I like sex toys. I buy them for myself, but I end up using them for interior design. Sex and interior design go actually hand in hand. “When I come home, I get to choose what f****** colour the couch is and I couldn’t choose, so I picked all f****** three colours. And so that just really feels really good.”

Miley, 28, also revealed she’s learned to “be logical” when it comes to her personal life, and no longer worries about keeping people in her life if they don’t make her “happy”.

She told Barstool Sports: “The only time that I ever felt like I was acting in my personal life is in relationships that were no longer working for me.

“So I just encourage people to be logical – don’t drown in emotion, make your f****** list, look at what somebody is contributing and what someone is subtracting from your life, and then make an executive decision. If you’re not happy, get the f*** out.”

Meanwhile, Miley recently admitted she has “a lot of FaceTime sex”, because it’s the safest way to be intimate with people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “I do a lot of FaceTime sex - it's the safest sex. I'm not getting Covid.

"It's been a really interesting and challenging [time] for any sort of dating or meeting people. I am definitely not going to be doing anything that's irresponsible for myself or for other people … it's just ridiculous for anybody that won't take the right precautions to keep each other safe. It's f***** up."