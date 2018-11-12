"People who will be at the party will be club members who have also confirmed their attendance. You can't just pitch up," she told Isolezwe. Picture: Instagram

Moonchild Sanelly will on her birthday on November 20, be opening her Naked Club, where she will be performing naked. Revellers coming to the party will also be required to be naked. No journalists will be attendance at the party.

Even with many criticising her naked club idea, she wants to make it known that it will not be a brothel.

"We will also have sex toys on sale and someone to enlighten us about sex. There will be no cameras or cellphones permitted into the venue, so privacy will be guaranteed. We don't want people to take videos or pictures and send them to social media."

She said she wants to encourage people to be proud of their sex lives and to stop shying away from enjoying sex. "There will be a room where people can indulge in their sexual fantasies- including those who want to have sex while everyone is watching.

"You can either come with your partner or find someone at the club. But consent is important - there will be no touching or kissing without both parties agreeing to it. Those who don't comply will be forcefully removed."

