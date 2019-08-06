There's nothing wrong with trying new things when it comes to sex. Picture: Adam Rhoades

One way to add a spark to a fizzling sex life is to move the act of lovemaking out of the bedroom and movies have always been a source of inspiration for this. You come across a hot scene and decide to re-enact it.

There are a few scenarios that look simple enough and others that might be a bit more complicated but there’s nothing more exciting than trying something new on the sexual front.

Before you dive headfirst into a sexy fantasy, bear in mind that what happens on the big screen doesn’t always translate well in reality.

Let’s have a look at a few popular movie sex scenes and how they tend to play out in reality.

The shower scene

Shower sex scenes are such a cliche yet it’s still something many couples are keen to try.

We know how these scenes play out. The guy, or girl, steps into a hot shower, who is then surprised by their partner who utters the line “Do you mind if I join you?” (I’m yet to hear someone say "no" to that question). They continue to make passionate love with water streaming down their backs. The shower steams up, bodies pushed up against the steamed-up glass.

The controversial shower scene between Lexi and Mandla of "Big Brother". Picture: Twitter

Sounds great, doesn’t it? Well. Here’s how it goes down in reality.

There you are merrily having a hot shower and someone opens the shower door. What happens? The hot steam goes out and cold air comes in (brrr).

You start getting frisky under the shower. Water going in your eyes and into your mouth when you try to kiss. This feels a bit like drowning.

Then there's the slippery tiles. I'm sure you can imagine what will happen with all that vigorous activity on a slippery surface.

The sex in a car scene

So this is what we see in the movies: A couple parks on a hilltop overlooking a twinkling cityscape. One thing leads to the other and next you know the car is rocking like a boat on a stormy sea, footprints on a steamed-up window.

Car sex isn't as hot as it might seem. Picture: Instagram/adamedeva

This seems easy enough to try but here are a few things you don’t see in the movies. First of all, you have to take into account how big your car is. Unless you have a limousine or a van, things can get a bit cramped even in a sedan.

How limber are you? Will you cramp up when your body is forced into positions you’ve never been in. The tight space doesn’t really allow for much movement which means you’ll have to find a position and stick to it.

Now, this is a serious mood killer but where exactly are you going to park without stressing about being robbed?

The tie me up, tie me down scene

Those who saw “Fifty Shades of Grey” at some point fantasized about how it might feel to completely submit to their lover. The movie shone a trickle of light on to the S&M (Sadomasochism) fetish and lifestyle. Romanticizing a fetish that used to be practiced in the dark.

A scene from the "Fifty Shades of Grey" film. Picture: Youtube screenshot

This has made couples keen to try it. Even if you’re planning on doing something light you need to proceed with caution. The last thing you want is tying a knot you cannot untie. Using metal handcuffs can be painful. Not everyone is into blindfolding. Lastly, don’t go in with a cane when your partner can only tolerate a feather.

Having said all of that, it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t give it a try. We should try something new at least once in our lives.