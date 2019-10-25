The court heard that the two workers at the train station had stumbled upon Smith, who they found sitting on the floor of the lift with the cone on his lap. Picture: Pexels

When two workers observed Trevor Smith "thrusting his hips" as he sat on the floor of a lift with his trousers and underwear down, they were in complete disbelief. Manchester Evening News reported that the British man narrowly missed jail after a judge sentenced him to a drug rehab programme.

Shortly after his arrest, Smith told police that his pants had simply fallen down when he was found with residue of a white substance on his face - and what appeared to be a bag of drugs on the floor.

The incident happened in April this year at the Wigan North Western station in Greater Manchester. “I believe he was trying to have sex with the cone,” one of the workers told the court. “I was in complete shock. I have not seen anything like that in all my time working on the railways.”

One of the workers said Smith was “clearly” under the influence of drugs at the time.