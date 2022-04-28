‘My parents kicked me out for joining OnlyFans and now I’m paying their bills’

When it comes to our career choices, most parents want to see their children thrive and move forward in life. For Faith Lianne, it was a different case altogether.

When the 19-year-old college student sat her parents down and said she was considering dropping out of college and choosing a more unusual career path, their first instinct was to kick her out of the family home. The content creator had tried to reason with her folks on why she decided to join OnlyFans, a subscription service where content creators can earn money from “fans” who subscribe to their content. Most of the content is of a risqué nature.

“These days, being a graduate seems so bleak with no guarantees that you’ll get a successful job,” the Florida teen told Jam Press. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faith Lianne 🦋 (@imfaithxo)

“I don’t come from a wealthy family and I didn’t want to start my life with debt from student loans.” According to the New York Post, Lianne moved in with her brother after her angry parents gave her the boot. What she wasn’t counting on was her OnlyFans account blowing up, resulting in tens of thousands of paying subscribers.

Thus far, she’s made more than $1 million (about R16m) and is not shy to say she’s already bought a new house and never wears the same thing twice. “I love that OnlyFans has allowed me to afford this lifestyle,” she told the New York Post. “The plan is to make this my main line of work for as long as I can.” Lianne is now financially supporting her retired parents.

