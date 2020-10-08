Mzansi’s latest sex confessions thread shows men aren’t afraid to admit defeat in the bedroom

If the latest trending hashtag is anything to go by, it proves that South Africa is a nation that proudly lets its freak flag fly, and that men aren’t afraid to admit defeat when it comes to the bedroom. Always one to encourage healthy debate, local broadcaster and Kaya FM host Thabo Mokwele took a different approach on social media this week when he asked his more than 290K Twitter followers about winning a sex match. Directing his question at both genders, Mokwele asked: “So ladies, have you ever won a sex match? You served it so well that he threw in the towel, you knocked him out? “Gents, what did she do to you that earned her the #TheSexKOQueen title, even when it was just that one event?” So ladies, have you ever won a sex match? You served it so well that he threw in the towel, you knocked him out?



Gents, what did she do to you that earned her the #TheSexKOQueen title, even when it was just that one event? — T. (@tboseZA) October 7, 2020 Soon #TheSexKOQueen started trending with the thread turning into a type of confessional as tweeps took the opportunity to lay it all out there.

The funniest response we found was from Skhindi’Sabesuthu who was finished before his holiday even started: “An ex of mine & I took a bet that on our way to our dbn holiday we were gonna have quickies at every bridge we feel safe we can stop at & I tapped out before even getting to Harrismith. Mind u she was drinking wine & I was sober coz we were driving naked since it was at night.”

One tweep even broke up with his bae because he couldn’t keep up with her.

Malume I once moved in with a 26 year old and my then 36 year old was never ready...to this day she doesn't know we broke up because of her 6-8 rounds a day and her "go faster baby" 😭 whisper I had already reached my speed limit — Bongz (@Wolfie_Omnyama) October 7, 2020

Another ghosted his one-night-stand.

I'm a sex machine but I once met match, a Tsonga woman. It was Friday late, the woman gave me 4 strong rounds that the following morning I woke up at 6am and went to my brother's place Hoping i won't I find her when I come. At 6pm when I come back, she was there.. — Onele Ludidi (@Emkay_SJ) October 7, 2020

But the most impressive were the ladies with their boss moves.