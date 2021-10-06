Nick Cannon vows to remain celibate for now

Nick Cannon plans to get his "celibacy on". The 40-year-old comedian and presenter already has seven children and has vowed to try and stop having any more - until the new year at least.

Speaking on the 'Drink Champs' podcast, he said: "I'm trying to chill out though. "I'm chilling out. "I'm kinda stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on.

"I have enough children, enough frolicking. I'm good right now. ... I'm trying. "I didn't say I'm perfect." "I love all my kids."

"I'm celibate right now. "I'm trying to go— I'm gonna see if I can make it to 2022. "I'm trying to be the best father I can be, the best businessman I can be."

Nick is father to seven children, and four of them were born in less than a year – with his ex-partner Brittany Bell giving birth to Powerful Queen in December 2020, Abby De La Rosa welcoming twins Zion and Zillion on June 14, and Alyssa Scott giving birth to Zen just nine days after the twins.

He is also father to four-year-old Golden, whom he has with Brittany, and 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whose mother is singer Mariah Carey. He recently said his therapist had told him to “be celibate". He said: "I'm not sitting out here planning it.

"My therapist says I should be celibate. "Okay, give me a break bus. I'm [gonna] take a break from having kids." But he slammed anyone who says he’s fathered too many children, as he said it was always his dream to have a “big family”.

He added: "I come from a big family, I have several siblings, [and] being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I've experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. "I want a big family too. "The Lord has blessed me with what I asked.