Nikki Bella admits to having 'tired sex' with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have been having “tired sex” since the birth of their son, Matteo. The 37-year-old retired professional wrestler gave birth to Matteo seven months ago, and has admitted that whilst she and her fiancé Artem were initially able to keep up with their “hot and heavy” sex life when Matteo was first born, they now often find themselves too tired. She said: “When you have tired sex with each other, it’s like one’s leaning onto someone too much. And it’s like, ‘OK, wait … I need something else.’ Like, I need energy. Even for me, I’ll be like, ‘Let’s see. I’ll be on bottom. It’s OK. Let’s just do missionary.’” But Nikki and Artem still make sure to get intimate with one another as often as possible. Nikki told Us Weekly magazine: “When you’re with a dancer and how they work, it’s bomb.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Total Bellas’ star previously admitted she and the 38-year-old dancer didn’t wait the recommended six weeks after Matteo’s birth to start having sex again, as Nikki couldn’t wait to be intimate with the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ professional.

She said in September last year: “I didn’t even make it to the six-week point, I just started at five. I was like, ‘I’m healed, I’m fine.’ Even though last night it didn’t seem fine, but that’s OK. It was a little different. I felt like organs were about to drop out. I was like, ‘Shoot, did I mess up?’ ”

Earlier that month, Nikki also took to Instagram to say she was getting her “groove back” two months after giving birth to Matteo.

She wrote: “Postpartum panties out the door, boobies still off limits lol, but every day feeling more like me and my Daddy is getting his groove back.”