Gwyneth Paltrow has joked that her sex life is "over" now that she's moved in with her husband.
The 47-year-old actress and her spouse Brad Falchuk have finally decided to live together full time - more than a year after they tied the knot - but put off the idea for so long because they didn't want to be under one another's feet permanently and potentially ruin the mystery of their relationship.
Speaking in the February issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine, she quipped: "So our sex life is over."
She added: "I thought it was really interesting how resonant that was for people. One of my best friends was like, 'That is my dream. Don't ever move in.'
"I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life. So this is something I'm trying to remain aware of now as we merge together."