Now there's a dating website for lovers of the larger variety

David Minns is a man on a mission. Barely a week after launching Dinky One, a dating website for smaller endowed men and partners who prefer it that way, he has now gone one step further with BIG One for the above average man and people who like their partner bigger.

"After founding the worlds biggest small penis dating site I built BIG One, the dating site for lovers of larger penises," said Minns.

"Although larger men may not struggle with penis insecurity, there are people who prefer their partners to be big. Finding such a partner is difficult on other dating sites. If size matters to you then BIG one lets you focus on building the relationship knowing they meet your expectations," he further added.

The good news for those who prefer the larger variety, the dating website is now available worldwide, and is open to any male who has an above average penis (about 14cm erect) or any person (of any gender) who prefers a larger penis.

Unlike other dating websites, BIG One does not tolerate nudity - naked or overly sexual images are not allowed and rejected during moderation. The website is open to males, females and transgender people, additionally, any sexuality. Users are free to define their identity how best suits them.