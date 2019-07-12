Wrapped in plastic without a box, the product looked unusually phallic. Picture: Facebook

The secret to online shopping is discretion. When it comes to adult toys, even more so. So imagine one woman's embarrassment after ordering a dildo from discount online store, Wish.com. According to British tabloid, The Metro, Holly-Ann Powell received her package in less than pristine condition.

Wrapped in plastic without a box, the product looked unusually phallic. But when she unwrapped her order, reality far exceeded her expectations. The dildo was massive - as in gigantic.

Embarrassment aside, she shared the photos of her online order on Facebook; sticking the dildo on her head - for scale.

Accompanying the pics, she wrote: "I’m mortified but absolutely cracking up! I was speaking to the girls the other day about sex toys etc and we were like, I wonder if wishes toys are like our usual LoveHoney, Ann Summers…

"Never mind the toy itself this is supposed to be DISCREET! My poor post lady was bright red handing it over to me… SHAME ON YOU WISH."

Powell says the worst part of her online shopping experience is that even her post lady now knows what she received. "She’s a lovely, older lady. She walked up the steps this morning and I thought ‘it can’t be..?’

"Then she handed it over to me. She was bright red," she told Metro.