OnlyFans boss says company 'had no choice' over porn ban

OnlyFans CEO Tim Stokely has insisted the company "had no choice" over its decision to ban sexually explicit content. The boss has addressed the controversial change to the video-sharing platform, which has been met with backlash from those who have made cash sharing raunchy videos and images on the site.

Addressing the decision, Stokely blamed a few banks for "unfair" treatment and added that they made it "difficult" to pay content creators. He added to the Financial Times: "The change in policy, we had no choice - the short answer is banks." However, he also insisted he would "absolutely" welcome back such content if the banks changed their own stance.

OnlyFans has insisted the pornography ban was "necessary" to secure banking and payment services on the site and added it is "working around the clock to come up with solutions". The company previously tweeted: "Dear Sex Workers, "The OnlyFans community would not be what it is today without you.

"The policy change was necessary to secure banking and payment services to support you. "We are working around the clock to come up with solutions. #SexWorkIsWork (sic)" OnlyFans confirmed last week that the porn ban would start on October 1, but nudity in keeping with the subscription-based site's acceptable use policy will still be allowed.