Picture: Walid Riachy from Pexels.

Trendy Bags founder Oddette Mashego (@OddeOmontle) left Mzansi shook when she revealed how much she earns from her OnlyFans account. OnlyFans is a subscription content service that allows users to provide exclusive content to their subscribers or "fans".

While the service can be used for several genres for people who are physical fitness experts to independent musicians, it is predominantly used for adult entertainment with users posting nude pictures and videos along with sex tapes.

On Wednesday, Mashego posted what she earned from the platform in one day and said: "Call me a wh*re or whatever... but I made R7 800 yesterday alone from my OnlyFans account and I didn’t have to sleep with your dad so go f*ck your self!"