OnlyFans halts ban on explicit content after massive backlash

OnlyFans has halted its decision to ban sexually explicit content. The content subscription service recently announced it was set to place a ban on pornography on the site from October, but the decision was met with backlash from many users of the platform who have made careers out of posting raunchy content.

And on Wednesday, OnlyFans took a step back and agreed to delay making changes to its policy on content creation. On Twitter, the company wrote: “Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. “We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change.

“OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.”

As of the time of writing, it’s unclear whether the ban has been permanently called off. However, OnlyFans CEO Tim Stokely recently put the blame for the proposed ban on “the banks”, as he said "unfair" treatment made it "difficult" to pay content creators. He said: "The change in policy, we had no choice - the short answer is banks."

OnlyFans had previously insisted the pornography ban was "necessary" to secure banking and payment services on the site and added it is "working around the clock to come up with solutions". The company previously tweeted: "Dear Sex Workers, "The OnlyFans community would not be what it is today without you.