OnlyFans plans to ban explicit content - what now for creators who thrive on sexy content?

The subscription-based content creating site built its name on creators sharing sexual content which fans would then pay to access, but it has now revealed it will be banning explicit content to focus on creators who want to put different kinds of material behind pay walls.

OnlyFans announced on Thursday the ban will come into effect on October 1, but have not defined what constitutes as “sexually explicit”.

The company has insisted that nudity, in keeping with its acceptable use policy, will still be allowed.

In a statement, they said: “In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines.”