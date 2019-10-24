Out.com reported that both social media platforms have censored "horny" emojis, including eggplant or peach emojis. Picture: Flickr.com

OnlyFans, the social media service for adult content, seems to be receiving a lot of airplay lately. And now censorship has reared its ugly head and could affect thousands of its users. The platform mimics the business model of Twitter. According to Wikimedia, it's also popular within the adult entertainment industry, but does host content creators from other genres such as physical fitness experts, independent musicians, fashion icons and comedy acts.

The subscription content service recently made headlines when one user tweeted that she made up to R7 800 in one day. But that amount could soon dwindle down to a trickle after Facebook and Instagram instituted sexual expression rules.

Out.com reported that both social media platforms have censored "horny" emojis, including eggplant or peach emojis. "In addition, users cannot post photos that use emojis to censor nudity and cannot refer followers to pages where porn is viewable," Out reported.

What this now means is that linking to an OnlyFans or JustForFans page in your bio is grounds for removal.