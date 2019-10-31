Oops! Wedding DJ innocently posts picture of cheating couple on Facebook









File photo: What was supposed to be a quirky addition to their fun festivities turned into a nightmare when one of their guests was caught cheating with a married father in the booth. Picture: Flickr.com In the age of social media, nothing is sacred. But this newly-married couple got more than they bargained for when they had a photo booth set up for their wedding. What was supposed to be a quirky addition to their fun festivities turned into a nightmare when one of their guests was caught cheating with a married father in the booth. To add fire to the flames, the wedding DJ innocently posted the photos to Facebook where the man's wife spotted him. But that wasn't the end of it. One of the wedding guests then shared photos of the anonymous couple on Reddit's Wedding Shaming Forum, news.com.au reported. “The DJ posted these photos the day after the wedding. “The girl in red came as a date with the Shark Head dude. The purple shirt guy then made out with her in the photo booth," the wedding guest wrote.

What makes the story even more cringe-worthy is that the married man allegedly kissed the unnamed woman "in front of his kids".

After spotting her husband with his hands wrapped around another woman online, the wife then allegedly shared the pictures to her own Facebook page where she called out his infidelity.

But Reddit users didn't leave things there. Below are just a few of their scathing comments:

“Like hell ya girl, share that to everyone but also it’s so sad.”

“What an absolute mess. Poor Sharkboy!”

“So you go to a wedding to celebrate cheating. These people are trash. It sounds like a sh**ty group of friends to be a part of."