In the age of social media, nothing is sacred. But this newly-married couple got more than they bargained for when they had a photo booth set up for their wedding.
What was supposed to be a quirky addition to their fun festivities turned into a nightmare when one of their guests was caught cheating with a married father in the booth.
To add fire to the flames, the wedding DJ innocently posted the photos to Facebook where the man's wife spotted him. But that wasn't the end of it. One of the wedding guests then shared photos of the anonymous couple on Reddit's Wedding Shaming Forum, news.com.au reported.
“The DJ posted these photos the day after the wedding.
“The girl in red came as a date with the Shark Head dude. The purple shirt guy then made out with her in the photo booth," the wedding guest wrote.