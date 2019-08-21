Since Orlando Bloom proposed to Katy Perry things couldn't be better for them. Picture: Reuters

Orlando Bloom - who is engaged to Katy Perry - believes making love to a partner is a "really important part of life" because it's such a strong way to make a connection. He said: "I would say that sex is a really important part of life because it's a way to connect, it's a way to show intimacy. Intimacy is an incredibly important part of life because if you can be intimate with somebody, then you're blessed, right?"

After the 42-year-old actor proposed to the "Dark Horse" hitmaker earlier this year, things couldn't be better for them.

He said: "We're doing great. Being engaged is a lot of work, but we're building a castle that we can inhabit, a metaphorical castle."

And with previous failed marriages - to Miranda Kerr and Russell Brand respectively - behind them, Orlando and Katy have a realistic attitude and know things won't always be perfect in their relationship.

Orlando told News.com.au: "For both of us, we feel old enough and wise enough to know that the odds are stacked up against any relationship."

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor - who has eight-year-old son Flynn with Miranda - thinks the "little" gestures are very important in a relationship.

He said: "In every important relationship, it's always the little things you do for each other that add up.

"I'm just thinking about how far I can go without getting myself into trouble.

"But things like writing a note, showing appreciation for that person and making sure they feel that you care, that you see what they're doing, that you appreciate what they're doing and that you try to make them feel safe and connected and grounded. That's something that I think we both try to do for one another."

And it's not just in his romantic relationships that Orlando thinks small gestures are important as he also tries to do the same for his son.

He said: "I try to be really off the phone and create memories and moments. I try to be consistent, I try to do the little things because I think all the little things add up, like going to buy an ice cream or cup of a tea as well as routine things.

"I do a bit of storytelling at night. A couple of weeks ago I got dressed up to create a character that was part of the bedtime story which I did for him and some of his buddies. I love doing things like that for him."