Paris Jackson doesn’t feel the need to put label on her sexuality

Paris Jackson has "no label" for her sexuality. The 22-year-old aspiring singer - who is the daughter of the late music legend Michael Jackson - says she doesn't feel the need to put a label on her sexuality, because she hasn't found a title that accurately describes her attraction, and thinks society is "getting past the need" for things to have definitive labels. She told People magazine: "I don't feel like there is a label for my sexuality that fits. Labels in general, not just for sexuality but for everything, I think, are just ways for humans to make sense of the world, to be able to compartmentalise ... We're getting past the need for labels. It's beautiful." Paris' comments come after she said on a recent episode of her and her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn's Facebook Watch show, 'Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn', that she didn't feel aligned with the term "bisexual". She explained: "I wouldn't consider myself bisexual because I've dated more than just men and women. It has nothing to do with what's in your pants. It has nothing to do with what your XY chromosome makeup is, it's literally just what are you like as a person."

And although she feels attracted to many different kinds of people, Paris "never thought" she would end up dating a man.

She added: "Never thought I'd end up with a dude. Thought I'd end up marrying a chick or ... I've dated more women than men. Been with more chicks.

"The public only knows about three long term relationships I've been with and they've been with men. The public doesn't know about like most of the relationships I've been in."

The Soundflowers singer also revealed her late father "felt the energy" that she was part of the LGBT community.

She said: "I think he felt the energy and he would tease me the same way he'd tease my brothers, like, 'You got yourself a girlfriend!' if I were staring at a magazine of a woman too hard. I'm very lucky to have that, especially so young, eight or nine. Not many children have that experience. The first time I came out to a family member, they didn't believe me. [Prince] said he just wants to learn more about it, have a better understanding of it. I'm lucky to have that as well."