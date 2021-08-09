Phoebe Dynevor isn't embarrassed by ’Bridgerton’ sex scenes

The actress plays Lady Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix period drama but she isn't worried about her famous parents - actress Sally Dynevor and writer Tim Dynevor - seeing her get intimate on the programme, because she thinks they "probably understand more than most", given their own careers.

She said: "Luckily they are in the industry so I guess they probably understand more than most. I think they are really proud to see me work so hard on the show."

And Phoebe admits she had no idea how successful the show would go on to be.

She added to The Mirror: "When we were rehearsing we actually had no idea what it was going to be. We were saying, 'What are we? What is this? What do you think this is?' We were shoot­­ing in the dark most of the time and hoping for the best. But we all formed such close bonds and it really is a heavenly job.