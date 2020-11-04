Porn star parents insist they’re not degrading themselves while live-streaming their romps around school run

The Millers said they film their own amateur pornography, and insist it's not fake since they show real passion and desire for each other.

But they admitted that it doesn’t always go according to plan, confessing that they have to schedule in filming around their children.

“When we know we've got a certain amount of time before the school run – an hour. You know it's all going to go wrong,” added Jess.

The couple also admitted to having sex every day, something that leads to awkward conversations at the school gate.

“When I talk to other women at the school they say, ’I can't believe you're doing that. My husband gets it once a month’,” she said.

Since the episode aired, many viewers took to social media to share their thoughts.

“Why can't I stop watching this?” commented someone on Twitter, while another said, “Just watched Adults Only: Porn Star Parents and now I want to be a sex worker. Show me the money.”