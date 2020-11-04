Porn star parents insist they’re not degrading themselves while live-streaming their romps around school run
For Jess and Mike Miller, an ordinary day at the office would be live-streaming their sex lives between school runs.
The couple from Southend-on-Sea in the UK, have been married for seven years, and started making steamy videos and sharing them online 18 months ago.
But they say they’re “not degrading themselves” because they don't “work with anyone else” after coming under fire when appearing on Channel 5 documentary Adults Only: Porn Star Parents.
The porn star couple shared the struggles of trying to fit their daily romps around looking after their children and even divulged the discussions they've had at the school gates about their lifestyle, with other parents often in disbelief, the Daily Mail reported.
“We're not doing anything with anybody else. We're not degrading ourselves in any way, shape or form,” said Mike while speaking on the show.
The Millers said they film their own amateur pornography, and insist it's not fake since they show real passion and desire for each other.
But they admitted that it doesn’t always go according to plan, confessing that they have to schedule in filming around their children.
“When we know we've got a certain amount of time before the school run – an hour. You know it's all going to go wrong,” added Jess.
The couple also admitted to having sex every day, something that leads to awkward conversations at the school gate.
“When I talk to other women at the school they say, ’I can't believe you're doing that. My husband gets it once a month’,” she said.
Since the episode aired, many viewers took to social media to share their thoughts.
“Why can't I stop watching this?” commented someone on Twitter, while another said, “Just watched Adults Only: Porn Star Parents and now I want to be a sex worker. Show me the money.”