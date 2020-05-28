Pornhub forced to remove pirated sex scenes from Hulu series 'Normal People'

Hulu and BBC series 'Normal People', based on the novel by Sally Rooney, follows the relationship between Marianne Sheridan (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell Waldron (Paul Mescal) as they navigate adulthood from their final days in secondary school to their undergraduate years in Trinity College. The series has received much critical acclaim for its portrayal of mature content, particularly its closer-to-real-life sex scenes. But now overzealous fans have taken to pirating sex scenes on Pornhub. According to Variety, the free porn website had to remove 22 minutes of pirated sex scenes from its platform this week after producers filed a copyright complaint. WATCH: The trailer:

The segments were a compilation of sex scenes between stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal.

"We're hugely disappointed that excerpts from the series of 'Normal People' have been used in this way," Ed Guiney, executive producer of "Normal People," told the publication. "It's both a violation of copyright and more importantly, it's deeply disrespectful to the actors involved and to the wider creative team."

After the video was removed, Pornhub's vice president Corey Price told Variety the site is "fully compliant with the law."

"We respect all copyright requests and as soon as we become aware of the existence of these types of videos on our site, we have them removed," he said.

According to Insider, this isn't the first time Pornhub has gotten into hot water for copyrighted sex scenes making their way onto the site. HBO sued them in 2016 after multiple sex scenes from popular series "Game of Thrones" were found on the platform.