An anonymous source uploaded the video to PornHub, and now it's trending at No.4. Picture: DOCTOR NGCOBO/ANA Pics

It was only a matter of time till Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba's now infamous sex tape made it onto one of the world's biggest porn websites, Pornhub. An anonymous source uploaded the video to Pornhub, and now it's trending at No.4.

But it seems Gigaba's self-pleasuring video is not everyone's cup of tea. Although it was watched over 25 000 times, it still got a 33 percent thumbs down on Pornhub's rating system.

If you have a verified account with the porn website, members can get paid. And just about anyone can upload their amateur videos to the site.

The adult entertainment platform is 11 years old this year, and the site reaches 1 million views on a daily basis.

In 2008, just three months after launching its mobile site, the company was ranked by Alexa.com as one of the top 100 most visited sites, according to Yahoo Finance.

Here's another interesting fact, also from Yahoo Finance: By 2010, Pornhub had more than 100 000 videos uploaded - 10 times the number of those produced in YouTube Spaces as of 2015.