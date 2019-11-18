Racy confessions of a high-class prostitute









The curvy brunette now works for a reputable high-class agency in North Sydney. Picture: Instagram Vivienne Black's services don't come cheap. In fact, she charges up to $8 000 (about R118 000) for a "weekend getaway". The curvy brunette now works for a reputable high-class agency in North Sydney. After working in the sex industry for six years, she knows a thing or two when it comes to sexuality, relationships and "never say yuck someone's yum". During an in-depth interview with the Daily Mail's FEMAIL, the 20-something revealed some interesting tit-bits about her clients, and how never to judge a book by its cover.

"My most common booking types and requests are from men and couples, usually for my half-day affair package (six to nine hours for $4 000/R58 000). Also popular are dinner dates and porn star experience with filming," she said.

Black also added that her clients are not the typical kind, suggesting that it could be the man sitting beside you in the train or the couple that lives next door.

One of her most unforgettable experiences include a weekend away, with just six women and one man: "I was flown to Singapore for the Formula One weekend with six other ladies, all from different countries.

"The weekend was a booking for one gentleman, and he didn't have sex with any of us the entire time."

But there have also been some very bizarre requests.

"About three years ago I received a random video message of a man jerking off to the 'Law and Order' intro-track, with great enthusiasm I might add," she said.

"One of the more out there bookings I have had was for a two-hour porn star experience role-play."

There have also been some instances that didn't go off as planned. Black said she's been in situations "where things have gone very wrong."