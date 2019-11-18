Vivienne Black's services don't come cheap. In fact, she charges up to $8 000 (about R118 000) for a "weekend getaway".
The curvy brunette now works for a reputable high-class agency in North Sydney. After working in the sex industry for six years, she knows a thing or two when it comes to sexuality, relationships and "never say yuck someone's yum".
During an in-depth interview with the Daily Mail's FEMAIL, the 20-something revealed some interesting tit-bits about her clients, and how never to judge a book by its cover.