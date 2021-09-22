Ray J slams former manager's claim of second Kim Kardashian West sex tape

Ray J has slammed his former manager's claim that he's in possession of a second sex tape featuring the singer and Kim Kardashian West. The former couple's 2002 intimate moments were previously sold to adult film studio Vivid Entertainment for $1-million after they leaked online and the 'One Wish' hitmaker's ex-representative Wack 100, recently claimed he is in possession of footage of the pair which is "more graphic and better than the first one".

And Ray - who has children Melody, three, and Epik, 20 months, with wife Princess Love - has moved to disassociate himself from Wack's comments, insisting they weren't "cool" and he's trying to move on from being known for the adult film. Responding to the reports, Ray wrote in an Instagram comment: “This ain’t cool – I been staying off the Raydar – Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I’m receiving. "How can I show growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keeps happening?

“I’m a father now and my job is to be a great parent and put them first. This is not the message I want to send out – smh.(sic)" Wack had claimed he had "part two" of Kim and Ray's sex tape but insisted the only person he'd hand it over to would be the Skims founder's estranged husband, Kanye West - with whom she has four children, North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and two-year-old Psalm - because it would be "disrespectful" to make the footage public. Speaking on Bootleg Kev's podcast, Wack said: “All I know is Kanye, holla at me, bro. We got part two on the laptop. Ain’t never been seen. We’d love for you to have it. It’d be a great personal, private NFT...

“I would never give it to anybody but Kanye ’cause it’s the mother of his children. Because it’s Kanye, I probably would give it to Kanye. That’s for him. We can’t put that out there in the world like that. It’d be disrespectful.” The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star denied the tape's existence through her lawyer, and insisted Wack was just looking for fame. Speaking on the 40-year-old beauty's behalf, lawyer Marty Singer said: "The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false. It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame."