Smith discovered a treasure trove of information in a now-archived thread on Reddit. Picture: Hippo Pix I blame Hollywood for selling us a dream that never quite materialised. Don't worry, I think we were all duped by the fantasy that our very first sexual experience was supposed to be satin sheets strewn with roses. Most of us got it wrong. Instead, it was a remake of a drama-comedy, complete with outtakes of fumbling in the dark and tripping over hastily-taken off clothing. But knowing what we know now, it's clear that with a few practiced moves, sex improves over time. While writing a feature for Refinery29, Erika W Smith wanted to find out from other women what sex really feels like by skipping the bullsh*t and getting down to the nitty gritty. She discovered a treasure trove of information in a now-archived thread on Reddit. Ten years later and the comments on "Female Redditors: What does sex feel like for women?" are still relevant today.

"Um, amazing. It's a feeling of fullness & pressure. We got it lucky, cause there's even the afterwards feeling of strolling around feeling like you've been f*cked.. which is another good feeling, and I'm not talking about the post-orgasm fairyland stuff. You feel empty in a good way. Woaah, I just found out that it's very hard to describe the feeling..." - zofo

I guess I'd say it's like my little soldier just got off a killer thrill park ride and is still a little woozy, but in a good way. - Itkovan

I love afterward when I go to the bathroom and see myself in the mirror, nekkid, hair mussed, cheeks flushed, and I feel like a goddess. - Capitalist_Piglet

Hmm, well it really depends what kind of sex you're having but really it feels all sorts of the following: warm, tingling, sharp, shivery, hot, waves of temperature, slowly building from toes to head orgasm - bananasantos

It's like going to the dentist! - jabberwocki