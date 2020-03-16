Reddit thread: 'At what age did you lose interest in masturbating?'

A flagging sex drive is no laughing matter. And when it comes to talking about it, most men would rather just avoid the topic altogether or laugh it off. So when one Reddit user posed the question: "At what age did you lose interest in masturbating or your sex-drive decreased?", it got a lot of attention, especially from males. According to WebMD, physical issues that can cause low libido include low testosterone, prescription medicines, too little or too much exercise, and alcohol and drug use. Psychological issues can include depression, stress, and problems in your relationship. But most studies don't really delve into the age where low libido becomes a problem. The thread provided some interesting insight into the topic, with most participants choosing to be honest instead of beating around the bush.

Below are some of the most definitive answers we could find:

"48 here and still going strong but at this point my d*ck is no longer making all the decisions. Which is nice" - AHairyFishsticks

"47 here & the same way. I feels smarter" - Joebud1

"Probably noticed my interest declining around 55." - tralfaz66

"I'm 32 and every day I have the realization that I'm watching myself turn into my parents in real time. Every time I f*&k my husband and think how sexy and dirty he is....Its also like watching myself in the third person. We're no longer the young fit attractive people we once we're, I'm a soccer mom and we are boring as hell...we are literally the gross old people we tried not to imagine having sex when we were Young and beautiful lol it's so sad." - Massive_Issue

"Not op, but also a 48 year old dude- I’m still going strong. 3-4 times a week solo- sex not as frequent with life, kids, etc. easier to rub one out quick than find the time to sync with the wife sometimes.." - doodlewacker