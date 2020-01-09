Reddit users reveal their worst sex positions









'Having sex standing up is not that great, especially if there's a significant height difference. And water makes a terrible lubricant.' Picture: Needpix When Refinery29 writer Erika Smith did her research for an article, she scoured the deepest parts of the web. Her brief was simple - find out what the worst sex positions are for online users. Her first obvious choice was Reddit. The "front page of the internet" yielded some very interesting results. Below are some of the comments dug up from years past. Reverse cowgirl By SharpC*ck "Why is this so common in porn? When I was younger I saw it frequently in NSFW videos and that prompted me to give it a try, and it is *awful*! Here is my rationale: It is completely devoid of any intimacy because it puts the two people as far away from each other as possible."

69

By diegojones4

Honestly, 69. It's just too busy. I can't focus on what I'm doing and I can't focus on what is being done to me. Plus sometimes it smells like *ss."

Shower sex

By impotent_rage_40

"Having sex standing up is not that great, especially if there's a significant height difference. And water makes a terrible lubricant."

Standing up

By deathbryte

"Standing up, even though in theory my boyfriend and I are at the height where it should be feasible it just isn't. No matter how in allignment it all is, it just does not work like it should."

Missionary

By halfadash6

"Missionary, because my partner is so much taller than me. My head usually winds up hitting his collarbone. It's considerably better if my head is hanging off the side of the bed, though."

Doggy style

By anonymous

"It can be awesome when you can get alignment right but most of the time there's an awkward half crouch involved that just makes things way too difficult."