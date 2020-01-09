When Refinery29 writer Erika Smith did her research for an article, she scoured the deepest parts of the web. Her brief was simple - find out what the worst sex positions are for online users.
Her first obvious choice was Reddit. The "front page of the internet" yielded some very interesting results. Below are some of the comments dug up from years past.
Reverse cowgirl
By SharpC*ck
"Why is this so common in porn? When I was younger I saw it frequently in NSFW videos and that prompted me to give it a try, and it is *awful*! Here is my rationale: It is completely devoid of any intimacy because it puts the two people as far away from each other as possible."