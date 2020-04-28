Remember that time Mike Tyson caught his wife in bed with Brad Pitt?

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has led an extraordinary life. From drugs, sex and knockouts to doing time in jail, the 58-year-old has seen it all. Now the undisputed heavyweight champ is taking a chance in the ring again by training for his big return to the world of boxing. Always one to court controversy, it seems that his checkered past always follows the ebb and flow of his newfound settled life. Now married to Lakiha Spicer, Tyson's lists of conquests read like the back page of a Playboy magazine. But it's his 1988 marriage to Robin Givens that fans are always interested in. The couple married just 11 months after their first date. "My social skills consisted of putting a guy in a coma," Tyson wrote in his memoir, 'Undisputed Truth'. "So maybe Robin was just what the doctor ordered."

They hastily arranged to get married after Givens announced she was pregnant. And, according to The Sun, he was so infatuated with the model and actress that he had already given Givens and her mother £3-million to buy a New Jersey estate, as well as put £6.5-million in another account for her and her mother.

Shortly thereafter Givens said she suffered a miscarriage. The marriage lasted for less than a year. But it was their explosive interview with Barbara Walters the revealed the lies, deceit and infidelity.

In his memoir, Tyson recalls walking in on Givens and Brad Pitt having sex.

"Dude, don't strike me," Pitt said as he was faced with the fierce heavyweight, "don't strike me."

"You had to see the look on his face," Tyson wrote.

"He looked like he was ready to receive his last rites. He also looked stoned out of his gourd."

During a 2019 interview with Andy Cohen, Givens was asked about the incident. "Pulling up in the driveway? That part’s true. I thought he said he caught us in bed. I didn’t read the book, but I was told he said he caught us in bed, which never happened. Never, ever, ever happened," she responded.