Remember when Blac Chyna's sex tape was leaked? Now she has an OnlyFans account

Reality TV star Blac Chyna may be known as Rob Kardashian's baby mama, but it's her bedroom antics that got her the most airtime. When a sex tape was "leaked" online of her and ex-boyfriend, Mechie, in 2018, it literally broke the internet. The leaked footage allegedly shows the reality star performing oral sex on Mechie in a 1 minute, 23 seconds long clip. Now it's her ongoing battle with the Kardashians that keeps her in the news. The latest is her accusing the famous family of racism, alleging that was why there was never a second series of reality TV show "Rob and Chyna".

But the businesswoman has another venture under her belt. She went online this week to give fans a sneak peek of her premium OnlyFans account. Taking to her Instagram account, the mom of two teased a clip of her OnlyFans wearing a red wig and bathing suit.

We're probably thinking the account has something to do with her first music single that she plans on dropping this week.

And if you're wondering what content Chyna has for her premium subscribers, chances are it's worth the cash. In May, she posted a video of herself naked in the shower, asking fans to link to her OnlyFans in her bio.