Revealed: The most popular songs to get you in the mood for sex

It's amazing how music can transport us to faraway places without even leaving your home. It has the ability to make us feel all sorts of emotions. It's no wonder we turn to our favourite tracks to put us in the mood for love.

Songs like Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" or Rihanna's "Wild Thoughts" are always top of the streaming pops. But just like our personalities, our musical tastes differ when it comes to track lists to get us in the mood.

To find out more, the guys at lingerie brand Pour Moi used Spotify data to discover the most common songs and artists to listen to during sex, both with a partner and alone.

The study involved analysing over 300 000 songs from playlists such as "date night", "getting it on", "sex playlist" and "Netflix and chill".

The data showed that "All The Time" by Jeremih was the most popular song for couples getting down and dirty. The song, released in 2013 and featuring Lil Wayne and Natasha Mosley, is slow, sultry and explicit – not surprising that it takes the top spot.