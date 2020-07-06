Revealed: The most popular songs to get you in the mood for sex
It's amazing how music can transport us to faraway places without even leaving your home. It has the ability to make us feel all sorts of emotions. It's no wonder we turn to our favourite tracks to put us in the mood for love.
Songs like Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" or Rihanna's "Wild Thoughts" are always top of the streaming pops. But just like our personalities, our musical tastes differ when it comes to track lists to get us in the mood.
To find out more, the guys at lingerie brand Pour Moi used Spotify data to discover the most common songs and artists to listen to during sex, both with a partner and alone.
The study involved analysing over 300 000 songs from playlists such as "date night", "getting it on", "sex playlist" and "Netflix and chill".
The data showed that "All The Time" by Jeremih was the most popular song for couples getting down and dirty. The song, released in 2013 and featuring Lil Wayne and Natasha Mosley, is slow, sultry and explicit – not surprising that it takes the top spot.
Although another of Jeremih’s tracks ("Birthday Sex") also featured in the top ten, the most featured artist was The Weeknd – with half the top ten being made up of his hits.
The majority of the songs were found to be from the 2010s, with "Birthday Sex" and "Neighbours Know My Name" by Trey Songz released in the late 00s and "Pony" by Ginuwine the only track from the 90s to feature.
Check out the top 10 list of songs below:
- All The Time - Jeremih
- Often - The Weeknd
- Earned It – The Weeknd
- Birthday Sex - Jeremih
- Neighbors Know My Name - Trey Songz
- Don't - Bryson Tiller
- Wicked Games - The Weeknd
- Slow Motion - Trey Songz
- Pony - Ginuwine
- The Hills - The Weeknd/Call Out My Name - The Weeknd