"Terminator" fans will know the overriding theme for the movie franchise - the machines take over the world under the guise of a new operating system called SkyNet. Many could argue that it's a taste of the future that awaits planet Earth. It's a future that might not be that far-fetched, and it's one that could happen sooner rather than later. Doll collector and sex robot beta tester Brick Dollbanger fears violent repercussions if robots are not regulated properly, in particular sex robots.

The anti-robot activist believes a simple "coding error" could turn AI girlfriends against their owners if they are equipped with free will, the Daily Star reported.

"It scares me to death, it's a machine and it's always going to be a machine," he told the online publication.

"If you've watched the movies, 'Ex-Machina', because I honestly believe synthetics are going to look very similar to that movie.

"It's not going to be something you can hit with a pipe and it's going to fall apart.

"I've always said, when a synthetic can support itself, that synthetic is going to be much stronger than a normal human.

"It's going to be more durable, instead of having bones it's going to have high impact, plastic or aluminium frame, it's going to be very strong, and it won't get tired, it won't stop unless it runs out of an energy supply."

"One line of bad code, as simple as that, one line of bad code," he added.

Dollbanger works closely with manufacturers like Realbotix and Abyss. Currently, Realbotix is testing sex robots that have 20/20 vision, and can recognise their owners in a crowded room.