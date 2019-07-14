** This blog was written by Christine** Most of the cities will have enough of a kink community, that there will be a party or gathering every month or at least a few times a year.

If you are interested in BDSM, this: and the workshops that the same communities will often host, are some of the best places to go. It is there that you will learn so much and meet others that will make you feel a little more accepted than your vanilla friends may do.

What is there to learn you ask; or even if you didn’t ask, I’m about to enlighten you.

If you want to role play at a BDSM scene - like “bend over, you’ve been a bad girl I'm going to spank you” – then no, you most probably don’t need to learn much. If you want to take it further, then there is so much you should be aware of. Let’s start at the more obvious:

How to use the impact implements – even your hand

There are places that you can smack, paddle, flog, cane and other things and there are places on the body that you need to be very careful with, or avoid altogether. As my Dom likes to say – you want to hurt your toy not damage it. Wielding a cane too low or too high can cause nerve damage – just one example.

How to do other non – impact plays, for example, a knife play

And before you make noises in shock and horror – I’ve converted many a person to knife – including vanillas – it can be so sensual and so spectacular, but once again, there are places that maybe one shouldn’t go near with a knife – I’m just saying

Get ideas of different things to do – ways to extend a play

A safe place to play with experienced people around to help and monitor.

The less obvious: and these are more on the psychological side:



What is subspace and sub drop – a blog for another day

How to keep a play interesting

How to keep a bottom on their toes (not literally)

What the psychological impacts of a play can be

Aftercare – emotional, physical and mental



