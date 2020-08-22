Scheana Shay reveals she was in throuple with John Mayer and Stacie Adams

Scheana Shay claims she was in a throuple with John Mayer and Stacie Adams. The 'Vanderpump Rules' star alleges that after meeting Mayer at the Grand Havana Room in Beverly Hills, where she was working, the pair started dating and she introduced her roommate, 'The Hills' bartender Adams into their sexual relationship. Speaking on the 'Flashbacks' podcast with hosts Heather Rae Young and Jessica Hall, Scheana explained: "This went on for about six months. We hung out and we would go to his house in Calabasas, or Hidden Hills, whatever it's called. It just became, you know, kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on. But then there was, like, me and another her. Everyone always had attention." When asked by the hosts if she meant a sexual throuple, Scheana replied: "Yeah" and added: "I definitely got a little jealous towards the end of it because I knew he liked her more. And I was like, 'Wait, I brought you into this, like and now you're getting more attention than I'm getting, like what's up with that?' And then even after him and I stopped talking, they continued talking, and there were like a lot of things - like her and I had like a year of just awkward friendship falling out, but then came full circle a year later and we've never been closer." Scheana, 35, also revealed that she originally met John, 42, when he attended a party at the Grand Havana Room with his then-girlfriend Jennifer Aniston, 51, but he returned after they split to ask Scheana out.

She said: "I'm working this party. I end up getting wasted with [Aniston and Meyer]. Every time they did a shot, they would get me a shot. They invited me to go back to her place in the Palisades after for an after-party."

Scheana didn't attend the after-party, as she was too drunk to drive, but John returned weeks later with his pals.

She said: "One of his friends comes up and he was like, 'So, it's not really like public news yet but John and Jen broke up. He wants your number. Give it to me and I'll pass it to him.'"

Although Scheana eventually got fired from the Grand Havana Room after a co-worker overheard her discussing her relationship with Mayer, she believes it was ultimately a good thing as she then landed a job at the Villa Blanca restaurant, owned by Lisa Vanderpump.

Shay explained: "So if it wasn't for John Mayer, I wouldn't be on 'Vanderpump Rules'."